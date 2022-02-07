Left Menu

Cycling-Bernal leaves hospital after Colombia crash

Colombian Egan Bernal has left hospital two weeks after injuring his spine, legs and chest in a training accident near the country’s capital Bogota that left him needing neurosurgery.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 01:35 IST
Cycling-Bernal leaves hospital after Colombia crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Colombian Egan Bernal has left hospital two weeks after injuring his spine, legs and chest in a training accident near the country's capital Bogota that left him needing neurosurgery. Bernal, who became the first South American to win the Tour de France in 2019 and added the Giro d'Italia to his list of achievements last year, crashed on Jan. 24.

He had said his chances of ending up a paraplegic were 95% but he was pictured standing with hospital staff wearing only a neck brace. "We're happy to report that @EganBernal has been discharged from hospital today," his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Twitter.

"Egan will now return home to begin his long rehabilitation journey — and we'll be supporting him every step of the way." The clinic where he was treated said all his injures "are stable and in the process of recovery."

Neither the clinic nor his team gave any indication of when the 25-year-old Bernal might be back on his bike. The Colombian was the youngest rider to win the Tour in more than a century and recently extended his contract with Ineos Grenadiers to 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic clean-up; Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Antarctic fuel-eating microbes may help in plastic cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022