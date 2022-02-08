Nakashima tops Millman in 1st round of inaugural Dallas Open
Brandon Nakashima beat John Millman in straight sets in the opening round of the inaugural Dallas Open.
The 20-year-old American seeking his first ATP Tour title beat the Australian Millman, 7-5, 7-6 (3), and will be joined in the round of 16 by Kevin Anderson. The South African was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over American Sam Querrey earlier Monday.
Grigor Dmitrov, ranked 28th in the world, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the first major pro tennis event in the Dallas area in three decades.
Dmitrov was supposed to play doubles with John Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU indoor tennis facility hosting the event. Isner, ranked 26th, played a first-round doubles match Monday night with fellow American Jack Sock.
Anderson won for the first time in 2022 and improved to 9-8 against Querrey. He will play Isner in the round of 16.
American Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19.
