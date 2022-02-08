Left Menu

Nakashima tops Millman in 1st round of inaugural Dallas Open

Nakashima tops Millman in 1st round of inaugural Dallas Open
Brandon Nakashima beat John Millman in straight sets in the opening round of the inaugural Dallas Open.

The 20-year-old American seeking his first ATP Tour title beat the Australian Millman, 7-5, 7-6 (3), and will be joined in the round of 16 by Kevin Anderson. The South African was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over American Sam Querrey earlier Monday.

Grigor Dmitrov, ranked 28th in the world, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the first major pro tennis event in the Dallas area in three decades.

Dmitrov was supposed to play doubles with John Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU indoor tennis facility hosting the event. Isner, ranked 26th, played a first-round doubles match Monday night with fellow American Jack Sock.

Anderson won for the first time in 2022 and improved to 9-8 against Querrey. He will play Isner in the round of 16.

American Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19.

