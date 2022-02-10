Left Menu

Soccer-Kluivert double propels Nice into cup semi-finals

Nice, into the last four for the first time in 11 years, will visit fourth division Versailles in the semi-final after the draw was conducted at the end of Wednesday’s match. Kluivert, 22, headed home at the end of a quick counter-attack in the 29th minute to make it 2-1 before following that up with a right-footed scorcher four minutes into the second half as Nice went two goals clear.

Reuters | Nice | Updated: 10-02-2022 04:20 IST
Justin Kluivert scored twice as Nice recovered from an early setback to beat Olympique de Marseille 4-1 at home in the French Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. Nice, into the last four for the first time in 11 years, will visit fourth division Versailles in the semi-final after the draw was conducted at the end of Wednesday’s match.

Kluivert, 22, headed home at the end of a quick counter-attack in the 29th minute to make it 2-1 before following that up with a right-footed scorcher four minutes into the second half as Nice went two goals clear. The Dutch international also provided the pass for Andy Delort’s 61st minute back-post, half-volley, which put the result beyond doubt.

An own goal from defender Melvin Bard handed Marseille a third-minute lead but Nice were level in the 10th minute through Amine Gouiri. Both goals were only awarded after VAR checks. Earlier on Wednesday, Versailles overcame Bergerac away 5-4 on penalties in a clash of two fourth-tier teams in the last eight. The match ended 1-1.

Monaco, who beat Amiens 2-0 at home on Tuesday, are away in the other semi-final to either Nantes or Bastia, who meet in the last of quarter-final tie on Thursday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

