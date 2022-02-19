Maharashtra secure first-innings lead, shot out Assam for 248

Maharashtra put themselves in a dominant position after bundling out Assam for a paltry 248 in their first essay on the third day of their Elite Group G Ranji Trophy game here on Saturday.

The Ankit Bawne-led side were in the driver's seat and enforced the follow-on after which Assam ended the day at 82 for 3 in their second essay.

In pursuit of 415, Assam started on their overnight score of 81 for 2, but for the eastern team only talented Riyan Parag (88; 11x4;1x6) was the star performer as the other batters made a beeline to the dressing room.

Experienced left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav (4/25), who hails from Nashik, ran riot as he grabbed four wickets, including that of Parag, whom he trapped in front of the wicket.

Parag only found an able ally in wicket-keeper Kunal Saikia (46 not out; 4x4) as the two added 70 runs for the sixth wicket.

But once Parag was dismissed, the Maharashtra bowlers led by Bachhav quickly removed the tail.

No Assam batter showed any resistance as it was a dominant show by the team from the west, who had in their first essay piled up a mammoth score of 415, riding on maiden double hundred by debutant Pavan Shah.

Assam also lost three wickets in the second essay, with openers Rishav Das (34), Subham Mandal (8) and Gokul Sharma (0) back to the changing room as Maharashtra have a chance to secure full points on the last day at the Chaudhary Bansilal stadium.

Riyan Parag (35 not out) and Sarupam Purkayastha (2 not out), who are holding fort, will have to bat the whole day if their side has to avoid defeat.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 415 all out versus Assam 248 all out (Riyan Parag 88, Subham Mandal 49; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/25, Manoj Ingle 2/34) and 82/3. Assam trail by 85 runs.

At Sultanpur: Uttar Pradesh 301 all out and 32/2 versus Vidarbha 548/6 (Faiz Fazal 192, Akshay Wadkar 102 not out; Saurabh Kumar 3/160, Ankit Rajpoot 2/86). Uttar Pradesh trail by 215 runs.

