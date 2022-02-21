Left Menu

Soccer-Ferguson resigns as Peterborough manager after dismal run

Ferguson's resignation came after a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Derby County on Saturday, which left Peterborough in 23rd place in the Championship on 21 points after 31 matches, five points from safety. Peterborough, who gained automatic promotion from League One last season, have not won a match in the Championship since Dec. 11.

21-02-2022
Darren Ferguson, son of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, resigned as manager of Championship side Peterborough United on Sunday. Ferguson's resignation came after a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Derby County on Saturday, which left Peterborough in 23rd place in the Championship on 21 points after 31 matches, five points from safety.

Peterborough, who gained automatic promotion from League One last season, has not won a match in the Championship since Dec. 11. "Myself and my two partners regard Darren as one of the greatest managers of this football club, most certainly in the modern era," Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said in a statement.

"The financial constraints he had to work under due to the impact of no supporters inside the stadium was something that nobody could have foreseen, and he dealt with that in such an admirable and methodical way." Ferguson has not enjoyed the same level of success in management as his father and has never managed in the Premier League, with his stints at Peterborough, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End all coming in English soccer's lower tiers.

