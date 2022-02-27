Left Menu

Rugby-England hold off Welsh comeback for 23-19victory

Wales had the last word with a converted Kieran Hardy try that set up a nervous last few minutes for the home fans but England escaped. The win takes second-placed England to 10 points, four behind France, who beat Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield earlier to make it three wins from three. Wales, who lost their opening game to Ireland, have five points.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 00:21 IST
Rugby-England hold off Welsh comeback for 23-19victory

The goalkicking of flyhalf Marcus Smith ensured that England survived a second-half surge by Wales to triumph 23-19 at Twickenham on Saturday to stay in the hunt for the Six Nations title - and effectively end Welsh hopes of retaining it. England had much the best of a scruffy first half and deservedly led 12-0 with four Smith penalties and it looked all over when Number Eight Alex Dombrandt charged over to make it 17-0 soon after the restart.

Wales finally found their attacking cohesion and scored good tries through Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins to close the gap to five points, but England regained control and Smith took them clear with two more superbly-struck kicks. Wales had the last word with a converted Kieran Hardy try that set up a nervous last few minutes for the home fans but England escaped.

The win takes second-placed England to 10 points, four behind France, who beat Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield earlier to make it three wins from three. Wales, who lost their opening game to Ireland, have five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022