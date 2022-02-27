Rugby-England hold off Welsh comeback for 23-19victory
Wales had the last word with a converted Kieran Hardy try that set up a nervous last few minutes for the home fans but England escaped. The win takes second-placed England to 10 points, four behind France, who beat Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield earlier to make it three wins from three. Wales, who lost their opening game to Ireland, have five points.
The goalkicking of flyhalf Marcus Smith ensured that England survived a second-half surge by Wales to triumph 23-19 at Twickenham on Saturday to stay in the hunt for the Six Nations title - and effectively end Welsh hopes of retaining it. England had much the best of a scruffy first half and deservedly led 12-0 with four Smith penalties and it looked all over when Number Eight Alex Dombrandt charged over to make it 17-0 soon after the restart.
Wales finally found their attacking cohesion and scored good tries through Josh Adams and Nick Tompkins to close the gap to five points, but England regained control and Smith took them clear with two more superbly-struck kicks. Wales had the last word with a converted Kieran Hardy try that set up a nervous last few minutes for the home fans but England escaped.
The win takes second-placed England to 10 points, four behind France, who beat Scotland 36-17 at Murrayfield earlier to make it three wins from three. Wales, who lost their opening game to Ireland, have five points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Welsh
- Ireland
- Wales
- Six Nations
- Twickenham
- England
- France
- Scotland
- Smith
ALSO READ
England's Jonny Bairstow sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore, Dinesh Karthik goes to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.5 crore
Rugby-France beat Ireland to underline status as Six Nations favourites
England batter Livingstone fetches Rs 11.50 crore from Punjab, second-string Indian pacers get good deals
Rugby-France's Dupont dismisses talk of Six Nations Grand Slam
Cricket-England's Broad says he has been hit hard by Windies tour omission