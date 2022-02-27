Left Menu

Rublev beats Vesely in Dubai for 10th title and 2nd in week

I didnt expect this because I didnt have time to adapt. Its an amazing feeling. I feel super happy. On Friday, Rublev wrote No War Please on a TV camera moments after beating Polands Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.

Andrey Rublev won his second singles title in less than a week — and 10th overall — when he beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships.

The seventh-ranked Russian won the Open 13 tournament last Sunday in Marseille, where he also took the doubles title with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov.

Vesely had knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals and reached the final by outlasting Denis Shapovalov in more than three hours on Friday.

"Both of us were super tired," Rublev said in his on-court interview on Saturday. "I didn't expect this because I didn't have time to adapt. It's an amazing feeling. I feel super happy." On Friday, Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in their semifinal.

