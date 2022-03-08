Left Menu

Soccer-Former Everton manager Lee dead at 87

Lee managed Everton between 1977-1981 and helped them reach the 1977 League Cup final, which they lost to Aston Villa after two replays. He also led them to two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the top-flight. "I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club," former Scotland international Graeme Sharp told Everton's website.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:55 IST
Soccer-Former Everton manager Lee dead at 87
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Everton manager Gordon Lee has died at the age of 87, the English club said on Tuesday. Lee managed Everton between 1977-1981 and helped them reach the 1977 League Cup final, which they lost to Aston Villa after two replays. He also led them to two FA Cup semi-finals and two top-four finishes in the top-flight.

"I will always be grateful to Gordon Lee for bringing me to Everton Football Club," former Scotland international Graeme Sharp told Everton's website. "He showed faith in me and gave me my debut as a young footballer. Gordon was a massive part of my development and I always enjoyed meeting up with him later in life."

"He was ahead of his time with some of his coaching methods and with a bit more luck would have brought honours to the club," former Everton captain Kevin Ratcliffe said. Lee played as a defender for Villa -- where he won the 1961 League Cup -- and Shrewsbury, before moving into management with Port Vale in 1968.

Lee also managed Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, and spent a season in charge of Leicester City as caretaker manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022