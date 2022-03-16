Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico win at Old Trafford to knock United out

After a trademark Atletico counter-attack, a clever flick from Joao Felix found Antoine Griezmann whose cross was nodded in at the back post by Lodi. The goal had come against the run of play with United creating the better chances, although Felix had seen an earlier effort disallowed for offside for the visitors.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 16-03-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 03:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Atletico Madrid knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League and moved into the quarter-finals after a 41st minute header from Brazilian Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win at Old Trafford on Tuesday. After a trademark Atletico counter-attack, a clever flick from Joao Felix found Antoine Griezmann whose cross was nodded in at the back post by Lodi.

The goal had come against the run of play with United creating the better chances, although Felix had seen an earlier effort disallowed for offside for the visitors. United poured forward after the break in search of an equaliser but there was little design or craft to their attacks and the disciplined Spanish defence held firm for the victory that sends them into the last eight.

