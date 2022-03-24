British government allows Chelsea to sell some tickets again

The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again after easing the terms of its sanctioning license, meaning Real Madrid supporters can attend the Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had been banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last month for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion on Ukraine.

The club is also now allowed to receive 30 million pounds (USD 40 million) from its parent company, Fordstam, to provide cash to meet costs.

Chelsea has been granted a license to continue operating as a club but with strict limitations on its commercial ventures. However, an updated government document shows the terms of the license now allows many tickets, including for the Champions League, to be sold again. Chelsea hosts Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals in April. The easing of the restrictions means Chelsea can sell tickets but won't receive the cash. The Premier League said it would collect all ticket proceeds that, in agreement with Chelsea, ''will be donated to charity to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.'' Chelsea cannot sell new tickets for home Premier League games to its fans — only existing season ticket holders can attend — but away fans can now buy tickets. Chelsea supporters will be able to purchase tickets for away games. Chelsea fans will also be able to attend the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium against Crystal Palace next month with competition organizers receiving the proceeds. The English Football Association had been part of the talks with the government to ensure both teams were allowed fans at the game. The government moves also allows tickets to be sold for games involving the Chelsea women's team again.

The government's updated license states that Chelsea has to transfer the proceeds from ticket sales ''to a permitted third party.'' Charities could benefit from the ticket income.

''I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible,'' British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said. ''Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced.'' Abramovich is in the process of selling Chelsea after 19 years as owner, having been disqualified by the Premier League from running the club and being a director. The government has to provide a license to allow the sale to go through. AP SSC SSC

