Left Menu

Chris Silverwood new head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka Cricket have roped in Chris Silverwood as their national men's team's head coach for a two-year period.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:36 IST
Chris Silverwood new head coach of Sri Lanka cricket team
Former England head coach Chris Silverwood (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket have roped in Chris Silverwood as their national men's team's head coach for a two-year period. The upcoming away Test series against Bangladesh will be Silverwood's first assignment as Sri Lanka's head coach.

"I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started. They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon," he said. The Englishman was appointed head coach of England's Men's team in October 2019, having previously been the England Men's bowling coach. He was bowling coach under head coach Trevor Bayliss when England won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

Silverwood played six Tests and seven ODIs for England and played county cricket for Yorkshire and Middlesex. After his playing career, Chris became a coach. At Essex, Chris helped it to win the County Championship in 2017, after a lapse of 25 years.

"We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new Head Coach of the national team. He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward,'' said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket. Silverwood quit his role with the English side after the 4-0 Test Ashes series loss to Australia earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022