Andrew McDonald named head coach of Australian cricket team

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-04-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 09:32 IST
Andrew McDonald Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Andrew McDonald has been named head coach of the Australian men's cricket team on a four-year contract.

Cricket Australia said Wednesday that McDonald's contract had been made permanent after serving as interim coach since Justin Langer did not agree to a short-term contract renewal in February.

"The journey so far has been particularly pleasing, and I am honored to be given this incredible opportunity for what is an exciting period ahead," said McDonald, who was the favorite to secure the job full-time after Australia's 1-0 test series win in Pakistan.

McDonald joined Australia's coaching team in 2019 after leading Victoria state and the Melbourne Renegades to all three domestic competition titles during the 2018-19 season. The former test all-rounder has also held head coaching roles in the Indian Premier League and in English county cricket. He had been a senior assistant coach with Langer since joining the Australian team. McDonald, who last week returned from the three-test tour of Pakistan, also led Australia to a 2-1 loss in the one-day series and a win in the only T20 International. "We interviewed several excellent candidates for this role, which is one of the most important in Australian sport,'' said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

"Andrew has already shown he is an outstanding head coach and the vision he outlined for the role during the appointment process was both impressive and exciting, making him our clear choice.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

