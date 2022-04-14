Lahiri hopes to carry momentum to RBC Heritage on the PGA

Eyeing solid results in upcoming events to ensure his presence at the remaining three Majors, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will try to maintain the momentum when he tees up at the 54th RBC Heritage this week. Also in the field is Cameron Smith, who edged Lahiri out at the high profile PLAYERS Championship, as a strong field that includes five of the top- 10 players in the world have assembled for the competition.

Lahiri, who missed out on the 2022 Masters, is now 55th in FedExCUp standings and 83rd in the World Rankings.

After a none-too-happy Fall season, Lahiri missed four cuts in first six starts before he sizzled at the PLAYERS with a runner-up finish and was T-13 at Texas.

Lahiri will play with Jonathan Byrd and Scott Stallings and they start from the 10th tee late in the afternoon.

Some of the big names that have come from Augusta include Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Dustin Johnson and world No. 3 Collin Morikawa. Jordan Spieth heads to the RBC Heritage after his first career missed cut at the Augusta National.

Even as Lahiri is hoping to make a bid for a place on the International team for the Presidents Cup, there are other hopefuls like Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer.

The field also includes Ryder Cup players Daniel Berger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Shane Lowry and interestingly both the 2023 Ryder Cup captains will also be in the field, Zach Johnson for US and Europe's Henrik Stenson.

