Rugby-Blues end Crusaders hoodoo to move to Super Rugby summit

Auckland Blues ended an 18-year drought against the Canterbury Crusaders with a 27-23 win over Scott Robertson's team that moved them to the top of the Super Rugby standings.

The Blues last defeated the Crusaders in Christchurch in 2004 but tries from Finlay Christie, Dalton Papalii and Kurt Eklund put Auckland in position to take a win that sees them overtake the ACT Brumbies, who are on a bye week, at the summit. "That's a big monkey off the back, for sure," Blues coach Leon MacDonald said. "We've come here with high hopes the last couple of years and walked away with a hiding.

"The sleepy moments that have haunted us in previous years are becoming less, which is extremely important and something we talk about often, nailing those key moments." Queensland Reds earned a 36-32 win over Melbourne Rebels to remain in third and in close contact with the leaders ahead of the trans-Tasman phase of the competition, which begins next week.

Brad Thorn's side are one point behind the Blues and Brumbies on 30 points and two ahead of the fourth-placed Crusaders. "What a great occasion next week, all these teams coming together," Thorn said of the clashes between New Zealand- and Australia-based sides.

"The New Zealanders will be coming over here and feeling pretty confident. You saw what happened last year. The challenge is for us, the Aussies teams, to compete to win." Alex Newsome scored two second half tries as the New South Wales Waratahs moved into fifth with a 41-24 win over the Western Force while the Waikato Chiefs handed Moana Pasifika a 45-12 defeat.

That loss was the second in five days for the new franchise, who had been defeated 53-12 by the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday. The Hurricanes backed that win up on Saturday with a 22-21 victory over the Otago Highlanders, with Aidan Morgan's try seven minutes from time proving decisive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)