Soccer-Trabzonspor win Turkish league, end almost four decade wait

Trabzonspor were crowned Turkish league champions for the first time in 38 years on Saturday, sparking huge celebrations amongst the thousands of home fans inside and outside the stadium. They clinched the title with a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor, leaving them nine points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce with three rounds of games left until the end of the season.

Since they have a better head-to-head record than their nearest rivals for the title they cannot be caught. Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas - the Istanbul clubs - have dominated domestically for decades, collectively winning 57 of the 65 Super League titles on offer over the years.

Trabzonspor was the first club to break the three big Istanbul clubs' monopoly in winning the Turkish league when they claimed the trophy in the 1975-1976 season. That started a period of dominance and they won five consecutive titles, before adding another in 1983-1984, earning the nickname "The Black Sea Storm."

The club have come close to winning the title again on several occasions, most notably in the 2010-2011 season, but the fans’ longing for another league trophy continued until now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)