Sports News Roundup: Astros' Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win; Hometown hero Robinson wins Margaret River Pro and more

Soccer-Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sold for 7.1 million pounds

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two of the most famous goals in soccer history was sold for 7.14 million pounds ($8.93 million) on Wednesday, marking a new auction record for an item of sports memorabilia. Maradona wore Argentina's No. 10 shirt in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England in Mexico. Six minutes into the second half he put his team ahead by punching the ball into the net for what became known as the "Hand of God" goal.

MLB roundup: Astros' Dusty Baker gets 2,000th win

Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve slugged solo home runs, and Jeremy Pena singled in two runs as Dusty Baker earned his 2,000th managerial win in the Houston Astros' 4-0 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Baker is the 12th manager in the majors to reach the plateau, and 10 of the previous 11 are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy, who has 2,003 wins, is not yet eligible. Baker improved to 2,000-1,745 overall and 137-109 in two-plus seasons with the Astros.

Tennis-Jabeur downs Halep to reach semi-finals in Madrid

Tunisian Ons Jabeur reached her career-second WTA 1000 semi-final after beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 6-2 at the Madrid Open on Wednesday. Jabeur, who reached the Indian Wells last four in 2021, won an impressive 77.8% points on her first serve and converted four of her five break points against two-times champion Halep to seal the victory in just over an hour.

Tennis-Djokovic stays perfect against Monfils, Raducanu knocked out in Madrid

World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for a fourth Madrid Open title with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils on Tuesday, improving his unbeaten record to 18-0 against the Frenchman. The result ensures Djokovic remains at the top of the rankings while it earned Monfils the ignominy of having the worst record against a single opponent without winning in the Open era.

Soccer-Spanish footballer Mina gets four years in prison for sexual abuse

A Spanish court has handed soccer player Santi Mina a four-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a woman in the southern town of Mojacar in 2017, court documents showed on Wednesday, prompting his club Celta Vigo to temporarily suspend him. Mina, who had been accused alongside Ibiza footballer David Goldar, was also granted a restraining order and will have to pay compensation of 50,000 euros ($52,650) to the victim, showed the ruling by an Almeria court dated April 26.

Baseball-Los Angeles promises a big bash at COVID-delayed All-Star game

Major League Baseball's All-Star game returns to Los Angeles in July after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and officials on Tuesday vowed to make up for lost time by putting on an unforgettable show. Los Angeles last hosted the game in 1980 and the event has grown quite a bit since then.

NFL-Brady to lead Buccaneers against Seahawks in first game in Germany

Seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in the first National Football League regular season game played in Germany, the league said on Wednesday. The NFL also announced the matchups for four other international games for the 2022 season with three in London and another in Mexico City.

Golf-Westwood asks PGA, DP World Tours for release to play LIV Golf event

Lee Westwood became the latest player to show his intention to play the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series after the Englishman said on Wednesday he has requested the PGA Tour and DP World Tour for a release. Westwood's decision comes shortly after British Masters champion Richard Bland said he has requested a release from the DP World Tour, while Phil Mickelson asked the PGA Tour for a similar release last month.

Surfing-Hometown hero Robinson wins Margaret River Pro

Australian surfer Jack Robinson won the World Surf League's Margaret River Pro on Wednesday, using intimate knowledge of his home break and a high-risk approach to beat a seemingly unstoppable John John Florence in the final. Countrywoman Isabella Nichols fought out a tense, low-scoring women's final to come out on top against Hawaiian rookie Gabriela Bryan, who was competing in her first Championship Tour final.

NHL roundup: Pens outlast Rangers 1-0 in triple overtime

Evgeni Malkin scored 5:58 into the third overtime as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins outlasted the New York Rangers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. In a game that had a combined 151 shots on goal, Malkin capped the four-hour, 38-minute marathon by scoring on a deflection. The winning play started when Kasperi Kapanen pressured New York's Filip Chytil into a turnover behind the net. Kapanen moved the puck from behind the net and found John Marino, whose wrist shot from the right point was tipped in over Igor Shesterkin's left shoulder.

