EXCLUSIVE-Baseball-Dodgers in talks to play in Paris in 2025 - source

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in talks to play a game at the Stade De France in Paris in the summer of 2025, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The move would be the latest attempt by North American sports leagues to make inroads in France.

The National Basketball Association will hold a regular season game in Paris in 2023 and the Olympics will be held in the French capital in 2024. It is not yet known who the National League West-leading Dodgers will play against.

A spokesman for Major League Baseball said the league is working on an "extensive international play plan" with various sites in the mix but said no teams have been selected yet. The Dodgers did not respond to a request for comment.