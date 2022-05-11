Left Menu

Tvesa Malik to lead team at Aramco Series in Bangkok

Both players are from Switzerland.I really like the concept of the Aramco Team Series. I hope to have fun with my teammates and that should also help me play well in the individual part of the event, said Malik, ranked 334th in the world.

Updated: 11-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 16:17 IST
Tvesa Malik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Tvesa Malik will be shouldering the responsibility of being the captain as she aims for a good show at the USD 1 million Aramco Team SeriesBangkok, starting Thursday.

The Aramco Team Series is like two competitions rolled into one – a USD 500,000 team competition, where an amateur joins a team of three professionals and a 54-hole individual competition. It will be played over the next three days at the Thai Country Club.

In the team draft on Tuesday evening, Malik opted for Switzerland's Nobuhle Dlamini, ranked 429th in the world, and Anais Maggetti completed her team through a random draw. Both players are from Switzerland.

''I really like the concept of the Aramco Team Series. It's so much more fun because of the team element. I hope to have fun with my teammates and that should also help me play well in the individual part of the event,'' said Malik, ranked 334th in the world. Malik has played six tournaments this year, and made the cut in three. Her best finish was a tied 25th place at the Asian Mixed Cup. ''Last year was a long year and I did not get much time to work on my game. So, towards the end of the year and until February, I was working on a few things with my coach (Jesse Grewal) in Chandigarh,'' said Malik.

The tournament has a strong local contingent, led by former world No1 Ariya Jutanugarn and her equally accomplished sister Moriya. The highest-ranked player in the field is world No13 Patty Tavatanakit, winner of ANA Inspiration in 2021, the first major championship of the women's season.

