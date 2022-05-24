Left Menu

Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Delhi register wins on Day 7 of HI Junior Men National C'ship

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Jharkhand registered wins on Day 7 of the ongoing 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022, in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

ANI | Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:20 IST
Glimpse of play on Day 7 (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Jharkhand registered wins on Day 7 of the ongoing 12th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2022, in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu on Monday. In the first match of the day in Pool G, Tamil Nadu recorded a convincing 11-0 victory over Goa. Captain Sathish B (23', 38', 52', 58') led the charge with four goals, while Murugesh (25'), Naveen Raja Kumar (35'), Muthukumar K (40'), Anand Y (44'), Sri Hari Raam (54'), Anantharaj (57') and Chandranath J (60').

In the second Pool G match, Jharkhand defeated Chhattisgarh 6-2. Love Light Kujur (9'), Kamal Chik Baraik (14'), Prem Kerketta (28'), Aseem Aind (46'), Reetik Roshan Lakra (55') and Abhishek Guria (58') got on the score sheet for Jharkhand. Vishnu Yadav (23') and Gurman Sahu (37') got on the score sheet for Chhattisgarh. In Pool H, Delhi defeated Gujarat 13-1. Nand Kishor (2', 25', 48', 56') and Captain Nitin (5', 11', 32', 34') scored four goals each for Delhi, while Sahil Kumar (3', 44'), Yogember Rawat (36'), Mohammad Shadab (39') and Naveen Bidhuri (42') also added to the scoreline. Priyansh Dighe Hemant (12') pulled one goal back for Gujarat.

Earlier on Sunday, Odisha defeated Le Puducherry 9-0 in Pool C. Paulus Lakra (18', 29', 43', 49', 53', 59') starred with six goals, while Deepak Minz (10'), Rosan Kujur (13') and Akash Soreng (35') scored one goal each. In the second Pool C match, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu defeated Rajasthan 4-0 thanks to goals from Amit Yadav (1'), Prikshit Panchal ( 20'), Abdul Qadir (37') and Jaymasih Tuti (52'). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

