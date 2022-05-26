Left Menu

Soccer-Zaniolo goal earns Roma first Europa Conference League title

The 22-year-old Zaniolo earned Roma victory with an expertly-taken finish in the 32nd minute, as he became the first Italian to score in a European final since Filippo Inzaghi against Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League. Roma, whose only previous continental title was the old Fairs Cup in 1961, held off a spirited comeback from their Dutch opponents, who were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half, and ensured that Mourinho became the first manager to win a European trophy with four different clubs.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 03:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 03:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nicolo Zaniolo's goal earned AS Roma a first major European title in more than 60 years after a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final in Albania on Wednesday, completing a unique European trophy haul for Jose Mourinho.

Roma coach Mourinho, who had previously won the Champions League, Europa League and the UEFA Cup, can now add the third-tier European title -- the Italian club's first trophy in 14 years -- to his medal tally. The 22-year-old Zaniolo earned Roma victory with an expertly-taken finish in the 32nd minute, as he became the first Italian to score in a European final since Filippo Inzaghi against Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League.

Roma, whose only previous continental title was the old Fairs Cup in 1961, held off a spirited comeback from their Dutch opponents, who were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half, and ensured that Mourinho became the first manager to win a European trophy with four different clubs. "We are a real team, we proved that. Now we have to celebrate and then start again, which is always difficult after a great victory, but a real team wins, celebrates and starts again," Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini told Sky Sport Italia.

"I said yesterday that I never would've imagined at the age of 25 to achieve this with the Roma jersey and the captain's armband. It is a wonderful moment." Given both Roma and Feyenoord came into the contest having already secured Europa League football for next season through their domestic league position, it was all about the glory in Tirana.

Early on it looked like there was only going to be one winner, as Roma dominated the opening exchanges, without troubling Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, playing his first match since March 10. One chance was all they needed to hold the lead at the interval, with Zaniolo brilliantly bringing the ball down on his chest before slotting home his first goal in all competitions since a hat-trick in the quarter finals against Bodo/Glimt.

Zaniolo also became the youngest Italian to score in a major European final since Alessandro Del Piero against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in May 1997. Feyenoord, looking to be the first Dutch club to win a European competition in 20 years, since their 2002 UEFA Cup triumph, failed to really test Rui Patricio in the Roma goal in the opening period.

Yet they started the second half brightly, with Roma's Gianluca Mancini diverting an early Feyenoord corner onto his own post. The Dutch side kept coming and hit the woodwork again as Tyrell Malacia's superb strike from 25 metres was tipped onto the post by Patricio.

Further chances came and went, but some last-ditch blocks and wasteful finishing ensured Roma's long wait for a European trophy would end in Mourinho's first season in the Italian capital. (Writing by Mark Gleeson and Peter Hall; Editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)

