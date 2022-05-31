TDCA silver jubilee fete
- Country:
- India
The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Wednesday. On the occasion, TDCA, in association with Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association, will give away scholarships to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to sportspersons from different disciplines. ''All 10 scholarship awardees have been handpicked by the members of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association based on their recent achievements. TDCA strongly believes in promoting young talent and we will continue to support all sports,'' said Dr R N Baba, secretary of TDCA. An array of former India cricketers and officials from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will attend the celebration. PTI SS NVG NVG
