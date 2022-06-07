Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka name two spinners for first T20 against Australia

Teams: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 07-06-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 12:44 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka name two spinners for first T20 against Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka included Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, recently back from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), in theeir side for the first Twenty20 against Australia on Tuesday as they look to test the visitors with spin. Batters Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis were also named in the Dasun Shanaka-led team to face the world champions in Colombo in the first game of the three-match series.

Among the notable omissions was young quick Matheesha Pathirana, who caught the eye playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Australia announced their team on Monday, sticking with the three-pronged pace attack that led them to the World Cup last year. Kane Richardson was chosen alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood with Ashton Agar selected as the sole spinner.

Sri Lanka suffered a 4-1 series loss to Australia earlier this year. Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022