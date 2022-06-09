Kane, Wade star as Australia edge out Sri Lanka to clinch T20I series

Kane Richardson's four-wicket haul backed by Matthew Wade's crucial unbeaten 26 helped Australia defeat Sri Lanka by three wickets to clinch their three-match T20 series with a game to spare on Wednesday. For Australia Kane Richardson and Jhye Richardson bagged four and three wickets respectively to restrict Sri Lanka to 124/9. While Wade smashed crucial 26* runs to guide his team home, Wanindu Hasaranga, for the hosts, scalped four wickets, only conceding 33 runs.

Chasing 125, Australia struggled to play Wanindu Hasaranga's spin and he scalped the important wicket of Aaron Finch in the third over. Later, opener David Warner quickly followed Finch back into the hut run out after scoring 21 runs in 10 balls. Hasaranga followed with the key wickets of Mitchell Marsh (11), Glenn Maxwell (19) and Ashton Agar (0) and Sri Lanka had a hope of victory. When Ashton Agar fell without scoring and Hasaranga had picked up two wickets in two balls, Australia still needed 26 runs to win.

But Hasaranga had finished his four overs and experienced Matthew Wade (26*) kept his cool to stitch up a quick crucial partnership with Jhye Richardson (9*) to guide Australia home with three wickets and 13 balls remaining. Earlier put in to bat first, the hosts were let down by some poor batting as their batters struggled against the Australian bowling attack.

Charith Asalanka (39) and Kusal Mendis (36) looked good at times, but it all went downhill following their 66-run stand for the third wicket as Glenn Maxwell dismissed Asalanka. Skipper Dasun Shanaka (14) and left-hander Bhanuka Rajapaksa (13) failed to score big runs, while big-hitting all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga top-edged one to mid-off in the penultimate over as Sri Lanka barely managed to post a competitive total.

Brief score: Sri Lanka 124/9 (Charith Asalanka 39, Kusal Mendis 36; Kane Richardson 4-30) vs Australia 126/7 (Aaron Finch 24, Matthew Wade 26*; Wanindu Hasaranga 4-33). (ANI)

