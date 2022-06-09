Left Menu

TN CM launches logo, mascot of 44th Chess Olympiad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 22:54 IST
TN CM launches logo, mascot of 44th Chess Olympiad
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched the official logo and mascot of the 44th Chess Olympiad, slated near here next month, and said hosting the sporting event is an ''absolute honour'' for this capital city.

In the run-up to the prestigious event, Stalin released the official logo and mascot 'Thambi' (younger brother in Tamil).

The mascot 'Thambi' is a knight dressed in the traditional Tamil attire Veshti (Dhoti) with a shirt and is seen with folded hands, apparently extending the Tamil greeting 'Vanakkam'. The words ''Chess Believe'' are seen on its shirt.

''Hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad is an absolute honour for Chennai and all our officials are putting assiduous efforts to make it a grand and memorable success in the history of Indian Sports,'' Stalin tweeted.

''In the run-up to the prestigious event, I released the official logo & mascot 'Thambi','' he added.

The Chess olympiad is scheduled at Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022