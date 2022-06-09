TN CM launches logo, mascot of 44th Chess Olympiad

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched the official logo and mascot of the 44th Chess Olympiad, slated near here next month, and said hosting the sporting event is an ''absolute honour'' for this capital city.

In the run-up to the prestigious event, Stalin released the official logo and mascot 'Thambi' (younger brother in Tamil).

The mascot 'Thambi' is a knight dressed in the traditional Tamil attire Veshti (Dhoti) with a shirt and is seen with folded hands, apparently extending the Tamil greeting 'Vanakkam'. The words ''Chess Believe'' are seen on its shirt.

''Hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad is an absolute honour for Chennai and all our officials are putting assiduous efforts to make it a grand and memorable success in the history of Indian Sports,'' Stalin tweeted.

''In the run-up to the prestigious event, I released the official logo & mascot 'Thambi','' he added.

The Chess olympiad is scheduled at Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)