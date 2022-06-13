'Good performances give you confidence', feels Pak's Imam-ul-Haq after win over WI
Imam-ul-Haq scored 62 runs in the third ODI. Earlier, he played knocks of 65 and 72 in the first and second ODI.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq, who was adjudged as the Player of the Series in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, said that such performances boost a player's confidence. Pakistan's lower middle-order batting emerged successful from a stern test to help the home side win the third ODI by 53 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern Method and sweep the series against the West Indies by 3-0 here on Sunday.
Imam-ul-Haq scored 62 runs in the third ODI. Earlier, he played knocks of 65 and 72 in the first and second ODI. "It feels very nice, I was working very hard on the process. It feels special, feel happy to play with this bunch of players. (Improving strike-rate) I haven't changed too much," said Imam-ul-Haq in a post-match presentation.
"Good performances give you the confidence. (On his partnerships with Babar Azam) It's special, it's an 11-year friendship, we know each others' strength and weakness. We talk a lot. Run-outs are part of this game and it was his fault," he added. Coming to the third ODI, the play was halted for approximately an hour due to a dust storm, which reduced the match to 48 overs a side, Pakistan slipped from 85 for no loss in the 17th over to a precarious 117 for five in the 25th over before recovering to post a commanding 269 for nine.
The bowlers then overcame the West Indies' counterattack to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs. Akeal Hosein fought a lone battle, hitting two fours and six sixes in a 37-ball 60, while Keacy Carty scored 33 and Shai Hope and Keemo Paul contributed 21 runs apiece. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Babar
- West Indies'
- West Indies
- Akeal Hosein
- Imam-ul-Haq
- Keacy Carty
ALSO READ
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran says he is 'Instinctive' on the field
PCB shifts ODI series against West Indies to Multan
Pakistan's home series with West Indies shifted from Rawalpindi to Multan
Ramnaresh Sarwan resigns as West Indies selector, Robert Haynes steps in temporarily
Brandon King shines as West Indies captures series against Netherlands by 2-0