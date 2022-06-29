Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden get record send-off ahead of Women's Euros

Swedish soccer fans smashed the attendance record for their women's national team as their side beat Brazil 3-1 on Tuesday in their final friendly before the UEFA Women's Euros get underway in England next week. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius got the goals as Sweden came from behind to win as 33,218 fans turned out on a sweltering summer evening in the Swedish capital, easily eclipsing the previous record of 25,882 for a game against Germany in 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 01:17 IST
Soccer-Sweden get record send-off ahead of Women's Euros

Swedish soccer fans smashed the attendance record for their women's national team as their side beat Brazil 3-1 on Tuesday in their final friendly before the UEFA Women's Euros get underway in England next week.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Lina Hurtig and Stina Blackstenius got the goals as Sweden came from behind to win as 33,218 fans turned out on a sweltering summer evening in the Swedish capital, easily eclipsing the previous record of 25,882 for a game against Germany in 2019. After a sluggish first half Brazil took the lead through Debinha in the 50th minute, and Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson made three changes just after the hour mark as his side chased the game.

One of the substitutes was Rytting Kaneryd, and the winger quickly repaid his faith with a mazy dribble and shot to equalise in the 65th minute to get the party started. Hurtig's deft header two minutes later put them into the lead, and Blackstenius crowned a joyous evening by chipping the keeper in the 89th minute.

The crowd gave a huge send-off to the Sweden players, who danced through a lap of honour as "I Love It" by Swedish duo Icona Pop boomed out of the stadium's speakers. "It was super-wonderful," striker Blackstenius told Reuters. "We wanted to thank them for coming here and sharing this match and this occasion with us. It means a lot to us and we wanted to thank them for it."

Team captain Caroline Seger thanked the fans behind one of the goals with a banner hanging over the advertising hoardings that said "We'll see you at Wembley", where the final of the Women's Euros will be held on July 31. First Sweden will have to face reigning European champions Netherlands on July 9 before taking on Switzerland and Portugal in their other Group C games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022