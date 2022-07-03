Left Menu

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 03-07-2022
Rohit Sharma out of isolation after testing negative
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is finally out of isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19 and will now be available for the white-ball series against England beginning with the first T20I in Southampton on July 7.

The 35-year-old all-format captain missed out on playing the rescheduled fifth Test against England as he tested positive on the second day of the four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire.

''Yes, Rohit has tested negative and as per medical protocols is now out of quarantine. However, he is not playing today's T20 warm-up game against Northamptonshire as he will need some recovery time and training ahead of first T20I,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI.

As per medical protocol, any player, who is out of quarantine, needs to undergo mandatory cardiovascular tests to check the lung capacity and how it is functioning post-COVID-19.

The Indian team was desperate to play Rohit but he tested positive thrice before the game day and hence India had a new captain in Jasprit Bumrah.

While Rohit will play from the first game of the white ball series, the likes of Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second game onwards.

