Soccer-Saudi club Al Ittihad appoint former Spurs boss Nuno as coach

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo as coach until 2024, the top-flight club said on Monday. "It's an honour for me to join the greatest club in Saudi Arabia, Al Ittihad. Al Ittihad finised second in the Saudi Professional League last season.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 02:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad have appointed former Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo as coach until 2024, the top-flight club said on Monday. The 48-year-old Portuguese has been out of work since Spurs sacked him last November after 17 matches in charge following a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United which left the north London side eighth in the table.

Nuno previously enjoyed success during his four seasons at Wolverhampton Wanderers who won promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence and retained their top-flight status. "It's an honour for me to join the greatest club in Saudi Arabia, Al Ittihad. See you soon," Nuno said in a video shared by the club on their social media.

Nuno has also managed Valencia and Porto. Al Ittihad finised second in the Saudi Professional League last season.

