Seher edges past Neha in second round of Hero WPGT 10th leg

Determined to end her string of runner-up finishes, Seher Atwal played a fine back nine and carded two-under 70 in the second round to edge past overnight co-leader Neha Tripathi (71) in the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Sneha Singh, playing only her second tournament as a professional, shot a second straight 71 and was placed third at two-under 142, while Nayanika Sanga also shot one-under 71 to be fourth at one-under 143 for two rounds at the Prestige Golfshire course.

Pranavi Urs made some amends for her first round of 76 with a three-under 69 that saw her rise to fifth place at one-over 145, but still five shots behind the leader, Seher.

Seher, who was runner-up in the eighth and ninth legs of the Hero WPG Tour, made a slow start with one birdie against two bogeys for one-over in the front nine, while Neha Tripathi had one birdie and one bogey to get into the sole lead.

On the back nine, Seher birdied three times on the 11th, 14th, and 15th and had no bogeys while Neha also had no bogeys but only one birdie on the 18th. That handed Seher a morale-boosting one-shot lead going into the final round.

Sneha had back-to-back birdies on third and fourth and then back-to-back bogeys on seventh and eighth to turn in even par. On the back nine, she birdied 10th, and then had eight straight pars to finish at 71.

Nayanika Sanga had three birdies on the front nine and one double bogeys on the back nine.

Pranavi birdied first, seventh, 16th, and 18th and dropped just one shot on Par-4 fourth as she played steadily throughout the day.

Gaurika Bishnoi, following her first round 73 with another similar card, was sixth while Hitaashee Bakshi (76-71), Jyotsana Singh (76-71), Gauri Karhade (73-74), and amateur Vidhatri Urs (71-76) were all tied for seventh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)