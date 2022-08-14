Left Menu

Soccer-Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng named Guangzhou coach

Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi has been appointed head coach of eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC, the club announced on social media. Zheng, who spent 11-and-a-half seasons with the club as a player, replaces Liu Zhiyu at the helm.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 11:39 IST
Soccer-Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng named Guangzhou coach
Representative Image

Former Asian Player of the Year Zheng Zhi has been appointed head coach of eight-time Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou FC, the club announced on social media.

Zheng, who spent 11-and-a-half seasons with the club as a player, replaces Liu Zhiyu at the helm. Guangzhou are currently third from the bottom of the Chinese Super League standings after winning just once in 12 games so far this season.

The role will be Zheng's first as a head coach, although he has previously led Guangzhou on an interim basis. The former midfielder was named Asian Player of the Year in 2013 after helping the club to the first of two Asian Champions League titles that year. They claimed a second in 2015.

Zheng ended his playing career with Guangzhou at the end of last season having joined in 2011 from Scottish club Celtic with Guangzhou in the second tier of Chinese football. Bank-rolled by property developers China Evergrande, the club won the second division title before going on to claim seven consecutive Chinese Super League trophies and eight in nine seasons. The club's most recent league title came in 2019.

Zheng also played 108 times for China before retiring after the country failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals. He is joined by former Guangzhou midfielders Huang Bowen and Mei Fang, who will work as his assistant coaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022