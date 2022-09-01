Tennis-Sakkari crashes out of U.S. Open with defeat by China's Wang
Greek third seed Maria Sakkari became the biggest casualty in the women's draw at the U.S. Open when she fell to a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat to unseeded Chinese Wang Xiyu in an adsorbing second-round contest on Wednesday.
Greek third seed Maria Sakkari became the biggest casualty in the women's draw at the U.S. Open when she fell to a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat to unseeded Chinese Wang Xiyu in an adsorbing second-round contest on Wednesday. Sakkari, a semi-finalist in New York last year, took charge in the early stages and marched into a one-set lead before being let down by a series of unforced errors as Wang claimed her first career victory over a top-10 player.
Despite Sakkari's superior experience, Wang's heavy hitting from the baseline came to the fore in the second set as she took a 5-3 lead before clinching it after a double-fault from Sakkari. Both players matched each other in the decider but it was Wang who raised her game in the key moments, breaking Sakkari at 6-5 to take the win and reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.
Sakkari's defeat capped a difficult couple of days for Greek tennis following the shock first-round exit of men's fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the hands of Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Wang Xiyu
- Colombian
- Chinese
- Wang
- a Grand Slam
- Sakkari
- Maria Sakkari
- Greek
- U.S. Open
ALSO READ
Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign South Korea striker Hwang, loan him to Olympiakos
Globetrotting by Chinese FM Wang Yi laced with agenda to denigrate US
Chinese 'spy vessel' Yuan Wang 5 leaves Sri Lanka
Over 45 Data Centres Spanning Approx. 13 Mn Sft to Boot Up in India by 2025-end - Binswanger-ANAROCK Report
Indian experts lambast Chinese envoy to Sri lanka for overstepping his authority amid row over spy vessel Yuan Wang 5