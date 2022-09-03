Left Menu

Soccer-Former Real Madrid full back Marcelo joins Olympiakos

The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year.

Updated: 03-09-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 03:20 IST
Brazilian full back Marcelo has signed for Olympiakos Piraeus after leaving European champions Real Madrid in the close season, the Greek champions announced on Friday. The club did not reveal the details of his contract but Greek media reported that the former Brazil international signed a one-year deal with an option for another year. He has also been registered to play in the Europa League campaign.

Marcelo, who made 546 appearances for Real Madrid since joining in 2007, left in the close season as the most decorated player in the club's 120-year history with 25 trophies -- including five Champions League titles. The 34-year-old had dismissed retirement and wanted to continue playing in Europe instead of returning to Brazil.

