Netherlands announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Netherlands has named its squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which will start on October 16 in Australia this year. The likes of all-rounders Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have made their return to the squad. They both were notable additions to the squad that took on New Zealand in the recently-concluded T20I series back in August, which the Kiwis won 2-0.

Scott Edwards will be leading the side boasting of a solid pace attack consisting of the likes of Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren. Ackermann is also an all-rounder who can bowl some solid medium pace. "We have assembled a well-balanced squad with an exciting blend of youth and experience for the upcoming T20 World Cup," head coach Ryan Cook was quoted as saying by ICC.

"The experience playing in the Super League will stand the team in good stead and good confidence can be taken from these performances." "We will look to continue the progression that was evident through the summer into the tournament and have some quality preparation planned prior to the event which will help the readiness for the group in both skills and cohesion," he concluded.

Netherlands qualified for the T20 World Cup in Australia through the qualifiers held in Bulawayo. Even though they lost the qualifier finals to Zimbabwe, they still got their slot at the marquee T20 cricket event by appearing in the final clash. The Netherlands has done a decent amount of white-ball cricket practice for itself this year leading up to the tournament. They played the ODI series against Afghanistan, New Zealand, West Indies and England, failing to win even a single match. They also played hosted New Zealand for a T20I series back in August, which the Kiwis won.

Squad: Scott Edwards (c, wk), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh. ICC T20 World Cup will start from October 16 this year and will end on November 13. (ANI)

