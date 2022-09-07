Left Menu

Rugby-Creevy back in Argentina squad for last two Rugby Championship clashes

Jeronimo de la Fuente, fit again after a hamstring injury, is also back along with Juan Imhoff and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, who were dropped for the trip to New Zealand. Argentina host the world champion Springboks in Buenos Aires on Sept.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:47 IST
Rugby-Creevy back in Argentina squad for last two Rugby Championship clashes
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy was one of four regulars restored to Argentina’s 32-man squad named on Wednesday for their last two Rugby Championship matches against South Africa. Former captain Creevy now has a chance to set a new appearance record for Argentina after being left out of the last two tests in New Zealand.

The 37-year-old won his 94th cap against Australia in San Juan on Aug. 13 but missed the 25-18 win over the All Blacks in Christchurch, which was followed by a 53-3 defeat in Hamilton last weekend. Jeronimo de la Fuente, fit again after a hamstring injury, is also back along with Juan Imhoff and Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, who were dropped for the trip to New Zealand.

Argentina host the world champion Springboks in Buenos Aires on Sept. 17 and then play them in Durban one week later. Both countries have a chance to win the annual southern hemisphere championship. Facundo Isa, Lucas Mensa, Santiago Socino and Mayco Vivas have all been dropped while veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez has not recovered from injury.

Coach Michael Cheika has also invited two development players to train with the squad this week – scrum half Eliseo Morales and utility forward Pedro Rubiolo. “They are guests with the purpose of being able to help their development as players,” said a statement on Wednesday.

Squad: Forwards: Matias Alemanno (Gloucester), Eduardo Bello (Saracens), Rodrigo Bruni (Brive), Agustin Creevy (London Irish), Thomas Gallo (Benetton Treviso), Juan Martin Gonzalez (London Irish), Santiago Grondona (Exeter Chiefs), Marcos Kremer (Stade Francais), Tomas Lavanini (Clermont Auvergne), Pablo Matera (unattached), Santiago Medrano (Worcester Warriors), Julian Montoya (Leicester Tigers), Joaquin Oviedo (Perpignan), Guido Petti (Bordeaux Begles), Ignacio Ruiz (Jaguares XV), Joel Sclavi (La Rochelle), Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (Benetton Treviso)

Backs: Tomas Albornoz (Benetton Treviso), Lautaro Bazan Velez (Rovigo), Gonzalo Bertranou (Dragons), Emiliano Boffelli (Edinburgh), Santiago Carreras (Gloucester), Lucio Cinti (London Irish), Santiago Cordero (Bordeaux Begles), Tomas Cubelli (Biarritz), Jeronimo de la Fuente (Perpignan), Bautista Delguy (Clermont), Juan Imhoff (Racing 92), Juan Cruz Mallia (Toulouse), Matias Moroni (Leicester Tigers), Matias Orlando (Newcastle Falcons), Benjamin Urdapilleta (Castres). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022