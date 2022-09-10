Cricket-Robinson leads England charge in third test at The Oval

Seamer Ollie Robinson took four wickets as England reduced South Africa to 69 for six at lunch on the third morning of the third test at The Oval on Saturday, with play finally getting underway following an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Khaya Zondo will resume on 21 and all-rounder Marco Jansen on 17 as South Africa looks to rebuild and reach a respectable first innings score in the face of the stifling skill and guile of the home bowling attack. The first day of the test was washed out by rain and the second cancelled following the death of the queen, meaning the first ball of the match was only bowled on the third morning.

After a rousing rendition of "God Save The King" - with the vast majority of the crowd singing it for the first time in their lives - there was a long round of applause as images of the queen were shown on screens around the ground. Fired-up England did not take long to get to work. Robinson (4-21) clean-bowled South Africa captain Dean Elgar (1) in his first over with a delivery that nipped back into the left-hander off the wicket and clattered into the stumps.

James Anderson then had opener Sarel Erwee (0) caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes after the batter chased a wide delivery, while Keegan Petersen (12) did not offer a shot and lost his off-stump to Robinson in a poor error of judgment. Excluding Elgar, South Africa's top seven batsmen have only played 38 tests between them, and in the face of an examination by the swinging Duke ball, the sense of panic was palpable.

Ryan Rickelton (11) played down the wrong line trying to defend a Stuart Broad delivery and was caught by Foakes, who also gobbled up an edge from Kyle Verreynne (0) off the bowling of Robinson. The same pair combined to remove Wiaan Mulder (3), whose shot selection was poor as he flashed at a full, wide delivery to leave South Africa reeling at 36-6.

England captain Ben Stokes said before play that his side would be pushing for a result in the three days of the test, and he has been backed up handsomely by the lines of his bowlers. The three-test series is balanced at 1-1, with the first two tests each being completed within three days.

