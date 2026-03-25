Esterhuizen's Electrifying Knock Secures Series Win for South Africa

Connor Esterhuizen delivered a stunning performance, smashing a career-high 75 runs off just 33 balls, to lead South Africa to victory in the decisive fifth Twenty20 match against New Zealand. This win secured a 3-2 series victory for the Proteas on Wednesday.

After being sent in to bat, South Africa posted a formidable 187-4, thanks in large part to Esterhuizen's explosive innings. Despite initially being placed lower in the batting order, Esterhuizen capitalized on the foundation laid by Rubin Hermann's 39-run contribution, accelerating the South African innings alongside Dian Forrester.

New Zealand struggled in reply, managing only 154-8, hampered by disciplined bowling from South Africa. Gerald Coetzee and Ottneil Baartman spearheaded the attack, ensuring the visitors claimed the series with a decisive final win. New Zealand's efforts were further thwarted by missed catches and a rising required run rate.