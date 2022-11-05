Striker Balde turns provider as Troyes held 1-1 by Auxerre
Striker Mama Balde turned provider this time but it wasn't enough as Troyes was held by Auxerre to 1-1 in the French league.
Balde scored twice last weekend when Troyes gave league leader Paris Saint-Germain a fright by twice leading in a 4-3 loss.
Balde put Troyes on its way in the 28th minute, after his cross from the left was turned in by midfielder Rony Lopes.
But Gaetan Perrin equalized in the 86th for Auxerre when he latched onto Lassine Sinayoko's cross.
Troyes is in 12th place and Auxerre is 14th.
