Left Menu

Gujarat Giants' Parteek Dahiya hopes to fulfil father's dream to play for India

Prateek has emerged as one of the team's most reliable players in Season 9, his first in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with his eyes firmly set on the PKL title. Although the day of the PKL championship match is some time off, Parteek's steady performances have earned him praise from coach Ram Mehar Singh.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 12:17 IST
Gujarat Giants' Parteek Dahiya hopes to fulfil father's dream to play for India
Parteek Dahiya (Photo: PKL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parteek Dahiya has been one of the Pro Kabaddi League's standout performers for the Gujarat Giants during the current season. He single-handedly flipped the game against the Bengaluru Bulls on its head. Parteek has emerged as one of the team's most reliable players in Season 9, his first in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), with his eyes firmly set on the PKL title. Although the day of the PKL championship match is some time off, Parteek's steady performances have earned him praise from coach Ram Mehar Singh.

"The young players are very determined to perform well at this level. There are many players like Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh, who have come out of the New Young Players (NYP) programme. Nothing could be better for any team if the players from the NYP programme played in the first seven," Singh said after the Giants defeated the Bulls in a statement by PKL Media. The player is not new to the sport and was introduced to Kabaddi by the decorated Indian player and his uncle, Deepak Niwas Hooda.

"My inspiration is my uncle Deepak Niwas Hooda. I have learnt Kabaddi from him. My father and uncle handled all of my concerns and always supported me. They always kept me away from all the problems. My family expected me to do better than them. So, there was pressure at home in that sense," Parteek said. "My uncle helped me train individually. He would ensure I maintain high levels of fitness and work on my movements, while my coaches used to help fine-tune my game."

The dynamic all-rounder, who has been around Kabaddi for many years, admitted that doing well in the sport was his sole goal from the start, with academics and school often taking a back seat when training sessions were on the agenda. "Apart from Hindi, one of the things I looked forward to in school was playing Kabaddi. Whenever I need motivation, I practise and try to work on my game because my uncle always told me that putting in more effort will help me become a better athlete," he said.

Close friends with teammate and defender Rinku Narwal, Parteek, who hasn't had the smoothest journey during the formative years, is hopeful of realising his father's dream of wearing the India colours. "My father wanted to see me play for India and I hope my performances with the Gujarat Giants in the PKL will help me make it to the Indian team and then the Asian Games. I want to take advantage of the PKL's big platform and opportunity to compete against the best players in the sport to advance my career," he signed off.

For Parteek and the Gujarat Giants, who recently had a day out in the city of Pune, the next assignment pits them against the Bengal Warriors on Saturday, November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022