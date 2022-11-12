Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC Chairman for two-year term

The ICC board has unanimously re-elected Greg Barclay as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term as announced by the International cricket governing body on Saturday. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," Barclay said on his re-appointment. The newly elected chairman mentioned that ICC has taken consequential steps in promoting the sport of cricket and laying a roadmap for its future.

"Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport," he added. Barclay expressed his happiness in continuing the work for the game of cricket in close association with the ICC members.

"It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket," concluded Barclay. "I would like to congratulate Greg on his re-appointment as ICC Chair. The continuity, his leadership will provide is in the best interests of the sport. I, therefore, decided to withdraw my candidacy," mentioned Mukuhlani on his withdrawal from the ICC chairman election.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020. He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)