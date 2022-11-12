Left Menu

Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC Chairman for two-year term

Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 11:41 IST
Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC Chairman for two-year term
Greg Barclay (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC board has unanimously re-elected Greg Barclay as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term as announced by the International cricket governing body on Saturday. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

"It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support," Barclay said on his re-appointment. The newly elected chairman mentioned that ICC has taken consequential steps in promoting the sport of cricket and laying a roadmap for its future.

"Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy that provides clear direction to build a successful and sustainable future for our sport," he added. Barclay expressed his happiness in continuing the work for the game of cricket in close association with the ICC members.

"It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring more of the world can enjoy cricket," concluded Barclay. "I would like to congratulate Greg on his re-appointment as ICC Chair. The continuity, his leadership will provide is in the best interests of the sport. I, therefore, decided to withdraw my candidacy," mentioned Mukuhlani on his withdrawal from the ICC chairman election.

Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, was originally appointed as the ICC Chair in November 2020. He was previously the Chair of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and was a director of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022