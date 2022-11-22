Deutsche Telekom to talk with German Football Association about armbands
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 18:17 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Deutsche Telekom said it planned to talk with the German Football Association (DFB) about the 'OneLove' armbands at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, after German grocery chain Rewe suspended its advertising over the controversy.
FIFA, world soccer's governing body, threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband at the World Cup.
"We will soon talk with the DFB about the entire issue," a spokesperson for Deutsche Telekom said, adding that the company wanted to understand the reasoning behind the decision.
