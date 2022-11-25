Left Menu

Triathlon-Bermuda's Duffy wins record fourth World Triathlon title

Duffy, 35, who won the championship in 2021, 2017 and 2017, finished her race in the Abu Dhabi heat with a time of 01:53:24. The Olympic and Commonwealth champion finished over a minute faster than Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown to secure gold.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy won a record fourth World Triathlon title on Friday with a gold medal in Abu Dhabi, becoming the only woman to ever achieve that feat. Duffy, 35, who won the championship in 2021, 2017 and 2017, finished her race in the Abu Dhabi heat with a time of 01:53:24.

The Olympic and Commonwealth champion finished over a minute faster than Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown to secure gold. Germany's Lena Meissner won bronze. "I'm really, really proud of this one," Duffy said. "It was a difficult start to the year for me coming out of the Olympics and Covid and it took a lot of work to get my mind back into it so I'm thrilled."

