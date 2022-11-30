Left Menu

Soccer-River Plate say they will have biggest stadium in South America

The Argentine club River Plate announced on Tuesday the final stage of refurbishment work on its Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires with 3,500 seats added for a total of capacity of 84,567 people. River Plate, now coached by Martin Demichelis, is expecting to open the stadium to the public in mid-2024.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 04:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 04:36 IST
Soccer-River Plate say they will have biggest stadium in South America

The Argentine club River Plate announced on Tuesday the final stage of refurbishment work on its Mas Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires with 3,500 seats added for a total of capacity of 84,567 people. The new stadium will be bigger than expected, making it the largest in South America surpassing other emblematic venues such as the Monumental in Lima, Peru (80,093) and the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (78,838).

After the completion of the first stage, modifications were made to the original plan adding more seats and increasing the accommodations of the upper stands, as River first reported a maximum capacity of 81,000. In addition, the club is putting on sale 40,565 old wooden seats of the stadium where Argentina were crowned champions in the 1978 World Cup Final when they defeated the Netherlands 3-1 after extra time.

"We are going to give priority to those who had the good fortune to live many beautiful experiences in those seats so that they can have them as a souvenir and tell their grandchildren what they lived there," River president Jorge Brito said in September. River Plate, now coached by Martin Demichelis, is expecting to open the stadium to the public in mid-2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
3
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022