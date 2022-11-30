Left Menu

New Zealand opt to bowl against India in third and final ODI

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 30-11-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 07:02 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl after winning the toss in the third and final ODI against India here on Wednesday. India retained the same playing XI that played the abandoned second ODI, while New Zealand brought in Adam Milne in place of Michael Bracewell. The toss was delayed briefly due to a slight drizzle but no overs were lost. The second ODI was washed out in Hamilton on Sunday following two rain interruptions.

Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets in Hamilton on November 25. Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

