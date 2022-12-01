Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 01:19 IST
Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0.
With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Argentina
- Poland
- Wojciech
- Mexico
- Australia
- Lionel Messi
- Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Poland says Russian rocket hit its territory as NATO weighs response
G7 leaders arranging emergency summit after Poland missile strike - Kyodo
UK 'urgently' looking into reports of missile strike in Poland
No concrete evidence on who fired missile, Poland's Duda says
Global leaders to hold emergency meeting over Poland deaths