Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 01:19 IST
Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0.

With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

