Left Menu

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 but fail to qualify for last 16

In Group H's other encounter, South Korea's 2-1 triumph over Portugal took them through to second place. Uruguay and South Korea both ended with a zero-goal difference but the Koreans scored a total of four goals in their three matches, with the South American team scoring only two goals against Ghana.

ANI | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:42 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 but fail to qualify for last 16
Uruguay in action against Ghana in Group H match of FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image: FIFA World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored a brace for Uruguay as they defeated Ghana 2-0 here at Al Janoub Stadium but despite the victory, they failed to advance to the last 16. Ghana started off aggressively as Inaki Williams' assist helped Jordan Ayew's right-footed shot from outside the box was saved in the bottom right corner.

Uruguay's Sergio Rochet conceded a penalty after a foul. Still, Ghana's Andre Ayew failed to capitalise on this great opportunity as his left-footed shot was saved in the bottom right corner. In the 26th minute, Uruguay took Giorgian de Arrascaeta's header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Six minutes Luis Suarez's assist helped Giorgian de Arrascaeta take a right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Arrascaeta's brace helped Uruguay take a 2-0 lead going into half-time. The South American side got five yellow cards while Ghana got only two. In the second half things did not go the way Uruguay would have liked as Suarez got a yellow card in the 60th minute. Uruguay had seven shots on target in comparison to Ghana who had only 4. However, Ghana had slightly more possession of 51 per cent compared to Uruguay, which had 49 per cent.

In Group H's other encounter, South Korea's 2-1 triumph over Portugal took them through to second place. Uruguay and South Korea both ended with a zero-goal difference but the Koreans scored a total of four goals in their three matches, with the South American team scoring only two goals against Ghana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global
4
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022