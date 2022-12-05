Alpine skiing-Kilde outclasses Odermatt again to win Beaver Creek super-G

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde beat rival Marco Odermatt for a second straight day with another aggressive and precise run to win the World Cup super-G race at Beaver Creek on Sunday after edging the Swiss in the downhill. Kilde tore down the challenging Birds of Prey course in one minute 10.73 seconds after battling flu-like symptoms to win the downhill on Saturday with an equally blistering run.

Odermatt was second, 0.20 seconds behind Kilde, and France's Alexis Pinturault was third. Kilde's win was payback after Odermatt beat him in the super-G World Cup race in Lake Louise last week.

"It was tricky, quite dark, and there were lots of places where you could do mistakes," said Kilde, who also won the downhill and super-G events on the Colorado course last year. "I just tried to keep it going, be smart and also charge down the pitch. I tried to go clean."

Defending overall champion Odermatt still tops the standings but Kilde's super-G triumph trimmed his lead to 40 points. "It was very fun again," Odermatt said. "It was nice weather, a good slope, a very difficult course. It was difficult to take all the risks and go all in, (I took) a little bit less risk probably, but I'm really happy with the podium."

