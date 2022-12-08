Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA fines Serbia for Kosovo flag in dressing room

Saudi Arabia received two fines of 15,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for misconduct after receiving a total of six bookings in the matches against Argentina and Mexico on Nov. 22 and Nov. 30. ($1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs)

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 00:40 IST
Soccer-FIFA fines Serbia for Kosovo flag in dressing room

Serbia have been fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,290.19) after a flag which showed Kosovo as part of their country was hung in the dressing room when they faced Brazil at the World Cup on Nov. 24, world soccer's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday. The image of the flag with the message "we do not surrender" in Serbian went viral on social media when it was shared by Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo's Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport.

FIFA also fined the Croatian Football Federation 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,208.47) after it said supporters transmitted messages that were not appropriate for sports events in the game against Canada on Nov. 27. Saudi Arabia received two fines of 15,000 Swiss francs, respectively, for misconduct after receiving a total of six bookings in the matches against Argentina and Mexico on Nov. 22 and Nov. 30. ($1 = 0.9397 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022