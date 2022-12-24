Cricket-Bangladesh all out for 231, India need 145 to sweep series
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 15:19 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh were all out for 231 in their second innings on Saturday, setting India a victory target of 145 in the second test in Mirpur.
Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) struck half-centuries for the hosts, who had conceded a first-innings lead of 87 at the Shrere Bangla National Stadium. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (3-68) was the pick of the Indian bowlers on day three of the low-scoring contest.
India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series following their 188-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Axar Patel
- Zakir Hasan
- Mirpur
- Litton Das
- Indian
- India
- Chittagong
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Virat, Ishan cost us the game with their batting: Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after loss to India
Sukhu's village in Hamirpur celebrates his becoming Chief Minister
Cricket-Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur test
Cricket-India tighten grip in Mirpur after Bangladesh top order wilt
Cricket-Bangladesh 82-2 v India at lunch in Mirpur test