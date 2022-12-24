Cricket-Bangladesh all out for 231, India need 145 to sweep series

Bangladesh were all out for 231 in their second innings on Saturday, setting India a victory target of 145 in the second test in Mirpur.

Litton Das (73) and Zakir Hasan (51) struck half-centuries for the hosts, who had conceded a first-innings lead of 87 at the Shrere Bangla National Stadium. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (3-68) was the pick of the Indian bowlers on day three of the low-scoring contest.

India are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series following their 188-run victory in Chittagong on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)