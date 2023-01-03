After "conquering Europe", Cristiano Ronaldo reaches Saudi Arabia "to conquer Asia"

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed a deal with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr, reached the country and interacted with fans on Monday. The official Twitter handle of the club took to Twitter to share the news.

"After conquering Europe The iconic star is on a new mission to conquer ASIA! #HalaRonaldo," tweeted Al-Nassr. Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after moving to the Middle East as a free agent as the 37-year-old gets ready to embark on a new journey. Al-Nassr is based in Riyadh and competes in Saudi Pro League. In the nation's top-flight club football, it has the second-highest amount of league titles.

He joined the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal. The club announced the signing last Friday, as per ESPN. The 37-year-old will receive $75 million per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in history.

Ronaldo and his former club Manchester United had agreed to terminate his deal last month after his controversial TV interview in which he fired shots at the club, its manager Erik Ten Hag and its owners, the Glazers family. Ronaldo criticized the club and said he has "no respect" for its manager Ten Hag. Earlier, Ronaldo resumed his training at his previous club's training ground amidst search for a new club. The forward was seen working out by himself at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training facility. The striker was largely benched in Portugal's last match at the 2022 World Cup by manager Fernando Santos and only featured in the game in the second half.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was reluctant to give any details about his future at international level following the defeat, as he said that he will "never turn my back on my teammates and my country", but also added that he would "let time be a good adviser and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions". Earlier in December, Manchester United boss, Ten Hag said that the club was "looking to the future" after Ronaldo's departure and he was "gone and it's the past".

Ronaldo has had two stints with Manchester United. His first stint with the club lasted from 2003-09. He made 196 appearances and scored 84 goals for the club in his first stint. He won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League title with them. The player with the most goals in Real Madrid history, Ronaldo has also won two La Liga championships and four Champions Leagues during his nine incredibly successful seasons with the team. In 292 matches, he scored 311 goals for them.

Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus before being linked with a summer transfer back to Real Madrid. However, Madrid manager Ancelotti ruled out the move and the forward re-joined United. For Juventus, He scored 81 goals for the side in 98 appearances. With them, he won two Series A (Top Italian league) titles. (ANI)

