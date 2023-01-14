Left Menu

Tennis-Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations

"At the same time I know the competition is so hard and so strong that I cannot expect myself to do well every single time I play a Slam." Ruud was going strong at the 2021 Australian Open, reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time, before retiring against Andrey Rublev.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 13:48 IST
Tennis-Ruud arrives at Melbourne Park with humble expectations

Casper Ruud reached two Grand Slam finals in a stellar 2022 and is seeded second at the Australian Open but the Norwegian is downplaying his chances at Melbourne Park, saying he will be "more than happy" just to reach the fourth round.

The world number three, who also won three claycourt titles last year, lost to Rafa Nadal in the French Open final before falling to Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open final and Novak Djokovic in Turin. Ruud, who faces Tomas Machac in his Melbourne Park opener, told reporters on Saturday he wanted to "stay humble" in terms of his expectations. The 24-year-old said his progress had given him plenty of reasons to believe in himself but knows how it difficult it is to get to major finals year after year.

"I'd love to do it and I'm going to give it a try, but the odds are not in favour of that happening," he added. Ruud had an inauspicious start to last year, withdrawing from the Australian Open with an ankle injury suffered a day before his opener.

"Here we are, I've reached two finals," Ruud said. "But nothing's changed too much. Honestly, I know that it's possible, which is a nice feeling. "At the same time I know the competition is so hard and so strong that I cannot expect myself to do well every single time I play a Slam."

Ruud was going strong at the 2021 Australian Open, reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time, before retiring against Andrey Rublev. "A quarter-final is a great result, in my eyes. A semi-final even (better)," he said. "My best result here is fourth round, which I still look at as a great result.

"If I'm able to reach fourth round this year, I'll be more than happy about it. "At the same time I know that my belief in reaching even further is there. I know it has happened before, so it's easier in a way to think it could happen again."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023